Ask the Hammer: How Soon After I Stop Work Do I Need to Take RMDs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

I have a 71-year-old client working part-time and contributing to her 457. The custodian of the 457 has confirmed for her that she does not need to take an RMD from that account until she totally stops her part-time contributions to the plan. Her question is how soon after she stops work does she need to take her RMD?

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob cover still-working exceptions, how they apply to different IRAs, and if you need to take RMDs after stopping work if you own a solo 401(k).

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer: