Ask the Hammer: Should I Use an Adjustable-Rate Mortgage or a Traditional Fixed-Rate Mortgage?
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about adjustable-rate mortgages versus fixed-rate mortgages.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Should I use an adjustable-rate mortgage or a traditional fixed-rate mortgage as I contemplate buying a new home?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer our reader's question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine talks about:

  • Why more people are looking into adjustable-rate mortgages 
  • The dangers of adjustable-rate mortgages 
  • The pros of traditional fixed-rate mortgages
  • When it may make sense to have an adjustable-rate mortgage

Be sure to watch the episode for all the details you need!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

