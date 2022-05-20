Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about adjustable-rate mortgages versus fixed-rate mortgages.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, the Retirement Daily reader's question is:

Should I use an adjustable-rate mortgage or a traditional fixed-rate mortgage as I contemplate buying a new home?

Our expert, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to answer our reader's question.

In this episode of Ask the Hammer, Levine talks about:

Why more people are looking into adjustable-rate mortgages

The dangers of adjustable-rate mortgages

The pros of traditional fixed-rate mortgages

When it may make sense to have an adjustable-rate mortgage

Be sure to watch the episode for all the details you need!

Stay tuned for more Ask the Hammer!

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

More Ask the Hammer

Will a QCD in Excess of One's RMD Help Reduce Modified Adjusted Gross Income for IRMAA Purposes?

Can I Use Money From an RMD to Contribute to a Retirement Account?

Is It Possible to Make a Mistake When Claiming Social Security?

What Do I Need to Know About Rule 72(t)?

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

When Should I File My Taxes?

Should Parents Provide Financial Support to Adult Children?

What's the Value of a Risk Tolerance Questionnaire?

How Do I Select the Best Retirement Plan Payout Option?

What Are The Distribution Rules for Beneficiaries of Inherited IRAs?

Should We Worry About National Debt?

What are Some Tips on Buying a Used Car?

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!