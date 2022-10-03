Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert My 401(k) or 457(b) into an HSA?
Jeffrey Levine explains what could be done with a 401(k) account and a 457(b) account.
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:
“Can I convert my 401(k) or 457(b) into an HSA?”
Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.
Jeffrey and Bob talk about what one can do with a 401(k) and 457(b) as well as discussing the capabilities of IRAs and HSAs (health savings accounts). They also talk about possible tax consequences to moving your accounts and money.
Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.
Got questions?
Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com
More Ask the Hammer:
- Should I Keep Assets in My Former Employer's 401(k) Plan?
- Is My Spouse My Primary Beneficiary by Default for My 401(k)?
- Should I Invest in Cryptocurrency If It's Offered in My 401(k)?
- Can I Contribute to My Roth 401(k) Regardless of My Income?
- Should I Roll Over My 401(k)?
- When Am I Eligible For Retirement?
- Does Equitable Always Mean Equal in a Divorce?
- What's the Right Beneficiary Designation to Fulfill Your Dying Wish?
- What's a Good Investing Strategy for Excess Retirement Funds?
- Can I Own Foreign Rental Property in My IRA?
- Do I Need to Take RMDs on My Inherited IRA and Roth IRA?
- What's the Tax Basis on Gifted Stock?
- Do I Need to Fill Out Form 8606?
- Can I Take RMDs From My IRA and Reinvest Them Into My Roth IRA?
- Can I Pay For Medicare Premiums With A Credit Card?