Ask the Hammer: Can I Convert My 401(k) or 457(b) into an HSA?
Jeffrey Levine explains what could be done with a 401(k) account and a 457(b) account.

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

“Can I convert my 401(k) or 457(b) into an HSA?”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about what one can do with a 401(k) and 457(b) as well as discussing the capabilities of IRAs and HSAs (health savings accounts). They also talk about possible tax consequences to moving your accounts and money.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

