Ask the Hammer - How Should Owners of Inherited IRAs Utilize The New Lifetime RMD Tables_YTFINAL
Ask the Hammer - How Should Owners of Inherited IRAs Utilize The New Lifetime RMD Tables_YTFINAL

Ask the Hammer: 2022 Life Expectancy Tables

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how owners of inherited IRAs should use the 2022 life expectancy tables.

How should owners of inherited IRAs utilize the new lifetime RMD tables?

That's the Retirement Daily reader question Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Got Questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

