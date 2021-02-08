Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Ask the Hammer: Are There Two Five-Year Rules For Roth IRA Contributions and Conversions?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the two five-year rules for Roth IRA contributions and conversions..
Are there two five-year rules for Roth IRA contributions and conversions?

That's the reader question Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered in this episode of Ask the Hammer.

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

