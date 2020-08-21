Ask Bob: Will the Government Pension Offset Reduce My Social Security Survivors Benefit?

I am a retired postal worker. My wife recently passed away. She received much more in monthly Social Security than I did. Could you possibly give me the formula so that I may figure out if I would possibly get a raise in my Social Security as a result of her death?

With the passing of your wife you are entitled to survivors benefits, says Brian Vosberg, president of Vosberg & Associates and author of The Complete Retiree's Guide to Social Security: Powerful Strategies to Maximize Retirement Benefits and Get the Most From Your Money.