TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask Bob: Will the Government Pension Offset Reduce My Social Security Survivors Benefit?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Robert Powell, CFP®

I am a retired postal worker. My wife recently passed away. She received much more in monthly Social Security than I did. Could you possibly give me the formula so that I may figure out if I would possibly get a raise in my Social Security as a result of her death?

With the passing of your wife you are entitled to survivors benefits, says Brian Vosberg, president of Vosberg & Associates and author of The Complete Retiree's Guide to Social Security: Powerful Strategies to Maximize Retirement Benefits and Get the Most From Your Money.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Ways to Measure Your Financial Progress

Do you know how much your portfolio needs to return so that you can meet your goals, keep up with rising costs, and provide a lifetime of income?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Does an Ex-Spouse Qualify for Survivors Benefits?

Bob Rall, a certified financial planner with Rall Capital Management, helps a Retirement Daily reader learn whether an ex-spouse qualifies for Social Security's survivors benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Are You Losing Money Because of Poor Tax Planning?

Investments, healthcare needs, and other financial strategies need to be monitored and tweaked regularly. Give your tax strategies the same attention.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

The Four Ingredients to Living Well in the New Retirement

Retirement expert Ken Dychtwald discusses in this Retirement Daily video the key findings from an Age Wave and Edward Jones study.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Don’t Qualify for a Coronavirus-Related Distribution? There’s Always 72(t)

Don't qualify for the CRD tax break? There’s another strategy you can use to avoid tax penalties on premature distributions from retirement plans this year.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Working Longer Solves (Almost) Everything

Researchers find a correlation between employment, social engagement and longevity

Robert Powell, CFP®

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Uncovering Social Security's Secrets

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Marcia Mantell, RMA, discusses four topics that will help you lay the groundwork for the decisions you ultimately have to make about your Social Security.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How Much Can You Spend In Retirement?

Is the 4% rule for generating income in retirement right for you?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

The Effect of Fee Disclosures on 401(K) Investment Allocations

Researchers show that salient fee and performance information can mitigate participants' inertia in retirement plans.

Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: How Does Social Security Calculate Spousal Benefits?

The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.

Robert Powell, CFP®