August 31, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementYour Money
Search
Use Your HSA to Pay for Medicare Premiums

Use Your HSA to Pay for Medicare Premiums

Use Your HSA to Pay for Medicare Premiums
Use Your HSA to Pay for Medicare Premiums

Ask Bob: Will my Social Security benefits be adjusted to cover Medicare increases?

A reader is wondering if his Social Security benefits will be increased to cover the additional Medicare premium he needs to be because of his higher income. Adviser Bob Rall explains what is, and isn't, covered.
Author:
Publish date:

Question

Does the Medicare 'hold harmless' provision apply with IRMAA adjustments due to income?

Answer

The Medicare hold harmless provision is a special rule that protects your Social Security benefit from declining when Medicare premiums increase, explains Bob Rall, CFP®, CEO and founder of Rall Capital Management.

“If you are receiving Social Security benefits, your Medicare Part B premium payment is deducted from your monthly Social Security amount,” he says. If the cost-of-living adjustment made to your Social Security benefit because of inflation does not cover the increase in Medicare premium, the “hold harmless” provision prevents your benefit from decreasing. “However,” he emphasizes, “it does not apply if you are paying a higher monthly Medicare premium due to your income (IRMAA).”

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Question

Does the Medicare 'hold harmless' provision apply with IRMAA adjustments due to income?

Answer

The Medicare hold harmless provision is a special rule that protects your Social Security benefit from declining when Medicare premiums increase, explains Bob Rall, CFP®, CEO and founder of Rall Capital Management.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

person using computer
NexGen Money

Automate Your Finances to Simplify Your Life

RD_logo_On_TST_green_blackOnTST
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Is It in Your Best Interest to Rollover Your 401(k) To An IRA?

Medicare
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Will my Social Security benefits be adjusted to cover Medicare increases?

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386431
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Employer Stock in your 401(k)? You May be Sitting on a Big Tax Break.

goals- based
Financial Adviser Center

How Advisers Can Add Value by Embracing Their Role as a Behavioral Coach

pexels-photo-8293694
Ask the Hammer

Ask The Hammer: Which Home Sale Tax Exclusion Will I Receive?

pexels-sora-shimazaki-5673488
How-to

Taking Care of Business: Selling Your Business

pexels-mikhail-nilov-8542943
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 8/21-8/27

Ask Bob: Annuities and Transfer of Ownership
Planning for & Living in Retirement

The Great Pension Heist