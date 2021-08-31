Ask Bob: Will my Social Security benefits be adjusted to cover Medicare increases?
Question
Does the Medicare 'hold harmless' provision apply with IRMAA adjustments due to income?
Answer
The Medicare hold harmless provision is a special rule that protects your Social Security benefit from declining when Medicare premiums increase, explains Bob Rall, CFP®, CEO and founder of Rall Capital Management.
“If you are receiving Social Security benefits, your Medicare Part B premium payment is deducted from your monthly Social Security amount,” he says. If the cost-of-living adjustment made to your Social Security benefit because of inflation does not cover the increase in Medicare premium, the “hold harmless” provision prevents your benefit from decreasing. “However,” he emphasizes, “it does not apply if you are paying a higher monthly Medicare premium due to your income (IRMAA).”
Got questions? Get answers!
Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.
