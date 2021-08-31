Ask Bob: Will my Social Security benefits be adjusted to cover Medicare increases?

A reader is wondering if his Social Security benefits will be increased to cover the additional Medicare premium he needs to be because of his higher income. Adviser Bob Rall explains what is, and isn't, covered.

Question

Does the Medicare 'hold harmless' provision apply with IRMAA adjustments due to income?

Answer

The Medicare hold harmless provision is a special rule that protects your Social Security benefit from declining when Medicare premiums increase, explains Bob Rall, CFP®, CEO and founder of Rall Capital Management.

“If you are receiving Social Security benefits, your Medicare Part B premium payment is deducted from your monthly Social Security amount,” he says. If the cost-of-living adjustment made to your Social Security benefit because of inflation does not cover the increase in Medicare premium, the “hold harmless” provision prevents your benefit from decreasing. “However,” he emphasizes, “it does not apply if you are paying a higher monthly Medicare premium due to your income (IRMAA).”

