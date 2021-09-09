Ask Bob: Will my Medicare premiums be refunded when I die?

With Social Security benefits paid in arrears but Medicare premiums paid in advance, a reader is confused about what his beneficiaries will receive at his death. Medicare expert Dr. Katy Votava explains.

Question

I have never seen anyone address the Medicare payment issue regarding Social Security.

When I turned 65 years old, I had to start paying a three-month premium to Medicare. I was working but my medical insurance company informed me that I had to start making Medicare payments. Those payments were for Medicare coverage for the forthcoming next three months. I was informed that Medicare payments were for the future month, and that Social Security payments were for the prior month.

Does this mean that upon my death my last Social Security payment will NOT have Medicare taken out, or that my beneficiary will get a refund for the last month of Medicare payment that I did not need?

Answer

The short answer is yes, your estate will get a refund for the last month’s Medicare Part B premium and any Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts (IRMAA) that you will not need, says Dr. Katy Votava, president of Goodcare.com.

“The reason,” she explains, “is that Social Security retirement benefits are paid one month in arrears. Once a person receives Social Security retirement benefits and is on Medicare, the Medicare B premiums and IRMAA are paid monthly in advance as a deduction from the retirement distribution.”

For example, July’s Social Security retirement benefits are distributed in August. September’s Medicare B premiums and IRMAA are deducted from the August Social Security distribution. If the person dies in August, the September Medicare Part B premium and IRMAA are refunded to the beneficiary’s estate.

Something many people do not realize, she adds, is that Social Security retirement benefits are paid in arrears for every full month of life. “If a person dies in August, other than on the last day of the month, and Social Security administration has not processed the death notice a Social Security retirement distribution for August will be deposited into the deceased beneficiary's account in September. When Social Security becomes aware of the beneficiary’s death the retirement distribution will be reversed and the funds will be removed from the decedent’s account,” Votava explains.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.