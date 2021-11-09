Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
How to Pick a Part D Plan During Medicare's Open Enrollment Period

How to Pick a Part D Plan During Medicare's Open Enrollment Period

How to Pick a Part D Plan During Medicare's Open Enrollment Period
How to Pick a Part D Plan During Medicare's Open Enrollment Period
Publish date:

Ask Bob: Will I pay a penalty if I don't apply for Social Security and Medicare on time?

A reader asks a question on what applying for Social Security and Medicare late would look like.
Author:

Question

I'm planning to retire in 2024. I'll be 64 years old in December. I was told I have to apply for my Social Security and Medicare 10 months before I turn 65. If not, I would pay plenty for it if I don't apply and want to apply later on. Which way is the best way?

Answer

There is no requirement to apply for Social Security at any age, says Joseph Stenken, J.D., CLU®, ChFC®, a Qualified Plan Counsel at McHenry Advisers. “But the later that someone waits to receive Social Security benefit the higher the monthly benefit will be. There is no reason to wait past age 70 though as at that age Social Security benefits max out,” he adds.

For Medicare there are a couple things to keep in mind, Stenken explains. “Medicare Part A (also known as Hospital Insurance) is funded through payroll taxes and for most people there is no cost for enrolling. So generally, there is no downside to enrolling in Medicare Part A even if you are working and covered by a medical plan provided by your employer.”

“For Medicare Part B (also known as Medical Insurance) there is a monthly cost which varies based on your income level. If you do not sign up for Medicare Part B at 65 you could pay an increased premium as a penalty. However, this penalty will not apply if you are covered by health insurance through your employer. Note that coverage as a retiree does not count to avoid the Part B penalty.”

For more information on when to enroll in Medicare, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has a Fact Sheet entitled Deciding Whether to Enroll in Medicare Part A and Part B When You Turn 65. It is available online at: https://www.cms.gov/Outreach-and-Education/Find-Your-Provider-Type/Employers-and-Unions/FS3-Enroll-in-Part-A-and-B.pdf

Stenken notes that an individual can apply for Medicare three months before they turn 65, the month they turn 65, or within three months after they turn 65. Coverage isn't available until you are at least age 65. “And if someone fails to sign up for Part D they could pay a penalty if they don't have other coverage,” he notes.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

Question

I'm planning to retire in 2024. I'll be 64 years old in December. I was told I have to apply for my Social Security and Medicare 10 months before I turn 65. If not, I would pay plenty for it if I don't apply and want to apply later on. Which way is the best way?

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

pexels-samer-daboul-1209998
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Will I pay a penalty if I don't apply for Social Security and Medicare on time?

51 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
How to Make the Most of November's Great Holiday Sales
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Avoiding Wash Sale Violations

4 hours ago
social security and taxes
Learning Center

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Primer

Nov 8, 2021
patrick-weissenberger-uJhgEXPqSPk-unsplash
Retirement Research

Retirement Research: How Might Investing in Private Equity Funds Affect Retirement Savings Accounts?

Nov 6, 2021
Member Exclusive
steps by trees
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 11/1-11/6

Nov 6, 2021
The Consumer's Guide to Partial Roth Conversions
Learning Center

Retirement Daily Learning Center: The Consumer's Guide to Partial Roth Conversions

Nov 5, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What the "Build Back Better" Plan Means for Your Retirement Savings

Nov 5, 2021
Keep Working: Changes to Keep Employment Productive, Meaningful, and Rewarding
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Workplace Retirement Plan Options for Entrepreneurs

Nov 5, 2021
Basic Tips on Estate Planning Documents
Your Money

Estate Planning for Everyone

Nov 4, 2021