Ask Bob: Will An In-plan Roth Conversion Trigger the 10% Penalty Tax?
Question
Will an in-plan Roth conversion trigger the 10% penalty tax due to the mandatory 20% withholding on the conversion? I am 56 years old
Answer
No, an in-plan Roth conversion will not trigger the 10% penalty for those under 59½, said Andy Ives, an IRA Analyst with Ed Slott and Company.
“A direct in-plan conversion will also not require the 20% mandatory withholding because it is not a distribution to the plan participant,” he said. “It will trigger a taxable event, however, and the plan participant will need to account for that conversion income.”
