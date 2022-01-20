Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
How to Increase Your Social Security Benefit

How to Increase Your Social Security Benefit

How to Increase Your Social Security Benefit
How to Increase Your Social Security Benefit

Ask Bob: Will a Few Months Without Work Impact My Social Security Benefits?

After 40+ years of work, a reader plans to retire a few months before he starts Social Security and wants to know if that will have a negative impact on his monthly benefits.

Question

I have been working for over 41 years paying into Social Security, income fairly consistent, with the past 14 years being the highest. My date of birth is December 25, 1954.

I would like to stop working in August of this year, 2022, so my earnings for the year would be about 60% of a normal year. However, I was planning to wait to file for Social Security until January 2023 when I'll be 68.

Will those 4+ months of not working have any significant effect on my monthly Social Security benefit, more than a $100 dollar reduction per month?

Answer

"Congratulations on your pending retirement," says Bob Rall, CFP®, CEO and founder of Rall Capital Management. “Your Social Security benefit will be based upon your average wages over the highest-earning 35 years of your career,” he explains.” Continuing to work will increase your benefit slightly, but four to five months of no income on a career that spanned 41 years will not be significant.”

Rall notes, “Another thing to consider…because you were born in 1954 (on Christmas Day no less!), Social Security considers your full retirement age to be 66. Since you have not claimed benefits yet, you are receiving delayed retirement credits equal to 2/3 of 1% per month.” Adding, “Your benefit may be a bit lower if you stop working in August but it will still be increasing each month you wait to begin your benefit.”

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

Question

I have been working for over 41 years paying into Social Security, income fairly consistent, with the past 14 years being the highest. My date of birth is December 25, 1954.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

time and money
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Will a Few Months Without Work Impact My Social Security Benefits?

just now
Member Exclusive
How to Stick with Your Financial New Year's Resolutions
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Top 10 Financial Resolutions for the New Year

4 hours ago
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Rising Inflation, Interest Rates, Stocks at All Time Highs

Jan 19, 2022
laddering
Your Money

Laddering Fixed-Rate Annuities Creates Good Rates and Flexibility

Jan 19, 2022
The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Why Isn't My Spouse Receiving 50% of My Current Social Security Benefit?

Jan 18, 2022
Member Exclusive
saving for retirement
NexGen Money

Why RIGHT NOW is the Very Best Time to Save for Retirement

Jan 18, 2022
pexels-rebeca-gonçalves-1770310
Lifestyle

The World’s Best Places to Retire in 2022

Jan 17, 2022
Weekly Roundup Sept. 16 - 20, 2019
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup Jan. 9 - 15

Jan 15, 2022
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are the New RMD Tables for 2022?

Jan 14, 2022