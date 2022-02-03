Ask Bob: Why is Medicare Charging Me Additional Premiums?

Question

I retired in February, 2020 at the age of 64. When I turned 65 in January, 2021, Medicare charged me $170.10 for Part B IRMAA (income-related monthly adjustment amount) and $32.10 for Part D basing on the 2019 MAGI (modified adjusted gross income) of which I was still working. When I appealed, the premium was adjusted to the next lower tier no problem.

Recently I received a bill from Medicare stating I owe $3,220.80 for 2020-2021 IRMAA for Part B. When I retired in 2020, I received a payout lump sum from my employer for all my unused saved vacation, sick and holiday time. That substantially increased my MAGI for 2020 when added to my pension. Now the premium has increased to $374.20 for part B and $71.30 for Part D. My annual pension is only $94,000.

Answer

The reader should make an appointment with their Social Security office and bring in all supporting documentation to review the situation, says Carolyn McClanahan, M.D., CFP®, with Life Planning Partners, Inc.

“It seems to me they overcharged the recall on their premiums paid in 2021 for understating income,” she says. “At the same time, they should file for another redetermination for the 2022 premium year.”

