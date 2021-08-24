August 24, 2021
Don't Let Taxes Ruin Your Retirement

Ask Bob: Why does Social Security limit my tax withholding options?

A reader would like more flexibility in what he has withheld from his Social Security benefits.
Author:
Publish date:

Question

So, what’s with Social Security’s limited options for tax withholding?

Answer

Although Social Security doesn’t provide a specific statement about their policy on tax withholding, Bruce A. Tannahill, JD, and Dave Freitag of MassMutual believe the limited options for tax withholding are for administrative reasons. “With over 70 million beneficiaries and the need to process a Form W-4V, Voluntary Withholding Request, for each requested change, they probably wanted to make the changes easy to process. Limiting the options was one way to do it,” says Tannahill.

For most persons, if the options on the Form W-4V don’t allow the desired flexibility on withholding, other options may be available, they note, including:

  • Adjust withholding on other payments, such as pension payments, distributions from 401(k)s, or IRA distributions
  • Adjust their quarterly estimated tax payments

Got questions? Get Answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

