Ask Bob: When Can a Spouse Collect Spousal Social Security Benefits?

Can I file Social Security benefits on my first husband? If so, when? And how will it affect me if I want to keep working?

I married my first husband in 1981 and we divorced in 2010. I married my second husband in 2012 and we divorced in 2018. I'm currently not married and don't plan to get married again. I am working and plan to keep working as long as I can. My first husband has recently passed away and he was 59 years old. I will be 57 in July.