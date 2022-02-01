Ask Bob: What's My Correct Social Security Benefit if I'm Claiming Early?

A reader has received different answers from the Social Security Administration about her question of claiming early and under her ex-husband's work record. Our expert helps her understand the claiming rules.

Question

I was laid off in 2018, when I was 62. As I have no other savings, I wanted to let my [Social Security] benefits accrue.

At the advice of a friend, I called the Social Security Administration (SSA) and was told I could collect $1,000 on my ex-husband's account, while letting mine accrue. The rep filled out my paperwork online and I started drawing in June of 2020.

In December I called just to see what my monthly amount would be if I go ahead and start drawing before full retirement age. A representative calculated my benefits and told me I'm eligible for $2,800. She said someone would call me within ten days.

After a week I called in again to see how long it would take for me to change from spousal benefits to personal. I got quite the surprise.

First, he was surprised I was drawing spousal benefits thinking I could wait on mine. Apparently that option was eliminated in 2016.

Then he said I would qualify at this time for $2,400. He had no idea how it was calculated at $2,800.

As it was obvious that I was given incorrect information I should file a form to have it corrected. I didn't want to file anything on my own so I have a phone appointment set up for March 4 which was first available.

It would seem to me that I should be able to start drawing the $2,400 that I am eligible for at this age rather than the $2,100 which I would have been eligible for in June 2020. Maybe they will tell me that the $2,400 will start now.

I just wanted to see if you have any advice.

Answer

Based on being 62 in 2018, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 changed the way you would apply for Social Security benefits, says Brian Vosberg, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, EA, president of Vosberg Wealth. “You would have had to turn 62 before January 2, 2016 to be able to claim against your ex-spouse’s benefit and delay yours until 70,” he says.

Since you turned 62 after January 2, 2016, you would be subjected to the Deemed Filing Rules. “This essentially means that when you file for benefits you are required to file for both benefits,” Vosberg explains. “This will generally lead you to receiving an amount that is the higher of the two benefits.”

It is hard to determine what the correct amount you will receive off of your own Social Security benefit from the information provided. “What you need to keep in mind is that you started benefits prior to your full retirement age. Therefore, you will receive a reduced benefit based on the number of months that you started benefit early,” he notes.

“In addition,” Vosberg says, “I would inquire during your phone appointment about the deemed filing rules. If you were required to file for both benefits (deemed filing rules) then I would ask if there are any past benefits that you are eligible for based on your benefit. If it is found that you were underpaid, you may be compensated for this underpayment.”

