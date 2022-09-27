Ask Bob: How do Social Security Survivor Benefits Work?

Question

Seeing if you could explain to me the following possible situation in a way I could understand. I tried emailing Social Security, but it is/was confusing.

My husband presently collects Social Security at full retirement age (FRA) benefits. Let's say $2100. I plan to collect my Social Security at the age of 62. Let's say he were to die in a few years (3). That would make me 65 years old. Would I then be able to switch over to spouse survivor benefits and collect his benefits, since my Social Security monthly benefit would only be $980?

I was also trying to figure out (JUST IN CASE) I had to switch over to his at my age of 63 or 64 years of age in case I could not wait any longer should he die. I know my full retirement would be 67 but that would be out of the question for waiting.

When I attempt to get an answer for Social Security I get a lengthy email that only says my benefits would be somewhere between 71%-100%, which does not help much.

Yes, you can file for your own Social Security retirement benefit at age 62 and then later switch to a survivor benefit if the survivor benefit is more than your own retirement benefit, says Jim Blankenship, author of "A Social Security Owner’s Manual," “There is no penalty applied to the survivor benefit as a result of your filing for your own retirement benefit early,” he says. “This can also work in the vice-versa: you could file for your survivor benefit first (as long as you’re eligible) and then later switch to your retirement benefit, with no penalty.”

Blankenship notes that the email from the Social Security Administration (SSA) the reader refers to does give the answer for determining the amount of her potential survivor benefit at various ages. He explains what the SSA is referring to with the 71-100% potential.

“The numbers are actually 71.5% (at age 60) and 100% at your FRA,” says Blankenship. (FRA for survivor benefits is slightly different from the FRA for retirement benefits.) “The maximum reduction is therefore 28.5% (100-28.5=71.5),” he explains. “So, wherever you are on the spectrum between age 60 and your FRA of 67 (a total of 84 months), determine the number of months less than 84 that you're intending to file for the survivor benefit, and apply that to the 28.5% reduction.”

“Applying this to your example,” he adds, “if you were filing for the survivor benefit at age 65, this is 24 months prior to your FRA of 67. 24 months divided by the total of 84 months produces a result of 28.5%. Multiplying our result of 28.5% by the maximum possible reduction percentage of 28.5% gives us 8.12%. Subtract 8.12% from 100%, and your result is 91.88%. This means that at your age 65, you could expect to receive a survivor benefit equal to approximately 91.88% of your (at that point) late husband’s benefit.”

Blankenship also provides another example: “If you were filing for the survivor benefit at age 64, this is 36 months less than your FRA of 67. 36 divided by 84 is 42.8%, multiplied by 28.5% equals 12.2%, subtracted from 100% equals 87.8%. At age 64 you are eligible for a survivor benefit equal to approximately 87.8% of the benefit your late husband had been receiving.”

