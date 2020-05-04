Retirement Daily
News & Commentary
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

The Windfall Elimination Provision Can Reduce Social Security Retirement Benefits

Robert Powell

Question: My parents both have been receiving Social Security for 20 years based on 30 years of working in the U.S. before retiring, plus they received a German pension similar to Social Security for some time worked there before immigrating to the U.S. in the early 60s.

Recently my father passed away and the Social Security Administration (SSA) has asked for documentation on all the German payments to my mom before she can receive survivors benefits from his Social Security.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Buys for March: Golf, Frozen Food, Winter Gear

Jeanette Pavini hunts down the best deals for March. Save now on everything from sporting gear to garden supplies.

Jeanette Pavini

How to Know When it's Right to cut Risk

Adviser Larry Stein says long-term investors should use downturns to grab tax losses, capture bargains, and rebalance portfolios.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Planning Strategies for Those Nearing Retirment

Preparing in your 50s for different scenarios as you near retirement will make the unexpected less painful, and provide more peace of mind.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Switching From Employer Coverage to Medicare

A reader asks about Medicare premiums when their income changes in retirement.

Robert Powell

How to Fix Your Social Security Claiming Mistakes

Many people choose to claim Social Security as soon as they can, only to regret the decision later after realizing they could have had more if they'd waited.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Getting hit by IRMAAs

A reader hopes to appeal high Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amount.

Robert Powell

How to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits

Adviser Jim Blankenship explains how Social Security benefits are calculated and reviews ways you can maximize your benefits.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Maxing Out Retirement Contributions

A reader wants to know about contribution limits and maximum contributions.

Robert Powell

Planning for Long-Term Care Costs

Adviser Kenneth Waltzer breaks down long-term care needs and services, and ways to plan for your future.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Stock Splits and Medicare Premiums

Unfortunately, nothing can be done to un-do a sale of stock.

Robert Powell