The Windfall Elimination Provision Can Reduce Social Security Retirement Benefits

Question: My parents both have been receiving Social Security for 20 years based on 30 years of working in the U.S. before retiring, plus they received a German pension similar to Social Security for some time worked there before immigrating to the U.S. in the early 60s.

Recently my father passed away and the Social Security Administration (SSA) has asked for documentation on all the German payments to my mom before she can receive survivors benefits from his Social Security.