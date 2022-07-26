Skip to main content
Ask Bob: Should I File for Social Security or Disability?

Ask Bob: Should I File for Social Security or Disability?

A Retirement Daily reader has a question about whether or not her husband should file for Social Security disability benefits or regular Social Security benefits.

A Retirement Daily reader has a question about whether or not her husband should file for Social Security disability benefits or regular Social Security benefits.

Question

You said to send questions your way, so here is one that I am at a loss as to how to deal with because I've read conflicting information and my husband is no help and it's about his Social Security. He has been eligible for Social Security disability for years and he turned 65 in February 2021 and of course he never filed for it because he's stubborn and foolish. He is one quarter short of being eligible for Social Security. What should he do or is it too late for him to do anything at this point besides hope for spousal benefits from my social security?

Answer

If your husband turned 65 in 2021, then he must have been born in 1956, notes Kathleen Campbell, Campbell Financial Partners, LLC. That means his “full retirement age” for regular Social Security retirement benefits would be 66 and 4 months, which occurs in June 2022. “In order to qualify for those benefits, he must have 40 ‘credits,’ which generally equates to 40 quarters of work,” she explains.

“If he is short one quarter, I assume that means he only has 39 credits,” Campbell adds. “The only remedy for this, in order for him to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, would be for him to earn that additional credit.”

Campbell explains that to earn one more credit, he would need $1,510 in earnings in 2022. By taking a part-time or short-term job to earn that last credit, he would open up his eligibility for full Social Security retirement benefits at age 66 and 4 months.

Alternatively, she says, he could have filed for Social Security disability benefits, since he was already eligible for those. In order to receive disability benefits, there are fewer work credits required. However, the process to file for and receive Social Security disability benefits can be cumbersome, so it’s best to engage an attorney who specializes in those filings, Campbell advises. A good place to start, as far as finding an attorney with that specialty, would be www.NOLO.com. Attorneys who specialize in Social Security disability filings will often work on a contingency basis, meaning they are paid once your claim is approved and you start receiving benefits.

Campbell confirms, “If he is not inclined to work for the 40th credit or to go through the process to be approved for Social Security Disability benefits, then you are correct that the only alternative would be for him to receive a spousal benefit once you file for your own Social Security retirement benefit.”

Got Questions? Get Answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

Question

You said to send questions your way, so here is one that I am at a loss as to how to deal with because I've read conflicting information and my husband is no help and it's about his Social Security. He has been eligible for Social Security disability for years and he turned 65 in February 2021 and of course he never filed for it because he's stubborn and foolish. He is one quarter short of being eligible for Social Security. What should he do or is it too late for him to do anything at this point besides hope for spousal benefits from my social security?

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

ask bob
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Should I File for Social Security or Disability?

By Robert Powell, CFP1 minute ago
Member Exclusive
chart thumbnail
Your Money

How to Boost Your Annuities

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
money thumbnail
Your Money

Stocks vs. Cash: Safe Investments in Retirement

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 25, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
flower
Your Money

A Guide to Lesbian Divorce and Retirement

By Sadie OuilletteJul 25, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
pexels-mart-production-7330130
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Jul 17 - 23

By Retirement DailyJul 23, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
real estate
Planning for & Living in Retirement

The Role of Real Estate in Retirement Planning

By Mer BrownJul 22, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
crypto
News & Commentary

Opinion: Regulating Crypto is the Only Way It'll Thrive

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 21, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
calculator thumbnail
Social Security/Medicare

Planning for Social Security in Your 60s

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJul 21, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
money thumbnail
Your Money

7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck

By Retirement DailyJul 20, 2022 7:00 AM EDT