Ask Bob: What's the Impact to My Social Security Benefits With Only 35 Work Credits?

Question

If I am at full retirement age, but do not have the full 40 work credits in the U.S. (currently have 35), and top it off from my Canadian work experience (over 30 years there), by what percentage will my Social Security be reduced for the 5 work points pulled in from Canada?

Answer

If you can use your Canadian work to gain U.S. Social Security eligibility, your U.S. payment will be small, says Andy Landis, author of Social Security: The Inside Story. There are two reasons:

“First,” Landis explains, “your U.S. Social Security is based on 35 years of U.S. work. In your case most of the 35 years will be zero because you weren't working in the U.S. That will lower the computed payment amount.”

“Second,” he says, “your Canadian CPP payment can trigger a reduction in your already-small U.S. Social Security.” The reduced computation is the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), described at https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10045.pdf.

“I can't give you a dollar amount--only Social Security can do that,” says Landis. “And since these are manual computations, you'll have to apply for payments to get an official estimate from SSA.” He notes, you might try getting an estimate at https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.