How Are Your Social Security Benefits Calculated

Adviser Jim Blankenship explains how social security benefits are calculated and reviews ways you can maximize your benefits.

Ask Bob: Are My Social Security Benefits Reduced if My Ex-Spouse Claims Under My Record?

Our expert answers a reader's question about claiming Social Security benefits under an ex-spouse.

Question

I was curious, if an ex-spouse claims Social Security benefits under their former spouse’s work history, does the amount that is paid to the spouse with the higher Social Security amount (me) get reduced?

Answer

There is no connection between the benefits, says David Cechanowicz, senior financial planner with RedWWealth, LLC. “I have actually seen multiple ex-spouses collecting on one worker's record as ex-spouses. There is no consequence to the other person's benefit,” he says.

Cechanowicz adds, “It's also true that the reader won't even know when/if their ex-spouse is receiving benefits based on the reader's work history unless some person at the Social Security agency lets it slip in a phone call.” Sometimes, however, ex-spouses have to cooperate or make sure they have their Social Security number in hand before the divorce is final.

