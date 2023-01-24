Question

I took Social Security at full retirement age (FRA) in October 2020. My wife took hers shortly thereafter, not quite at FRA.

We married in May 2014. Both are second marriages and she is collecting a portion of my earnings. We will divorce once we pass 10 years of marriage. So, her benefit will continue for her lifetime.

My plan is to remarry thereafter. My girlfriend is 60 right now and began collecting at age 60 as a widow.

If we are married AND I die first, I assume she will be eligible to receive on my lifetime earnings but at a reduced amount based on the fact that she began to receive at age 60. What would be that reduction percentage?

Survivor benefits can be very confusing to navigate, and I often find myself helping financial professionals and their clients digest the specific rules that pertain to their unique situation, says Robert Kron, CFP®, managing director at Nuveen.

“For this reader’s question, assuming he marries the 60-year-old girlfriend after divorcing his current spouse and then predeceases his new spouse, the good news is she will be able to switch to a widow’s benefit based on his work record (if his benefit is larger than the widow’s benefit she is collecting),” he explains, “and it would be equal to the full benefits check he was collecting, without reduction (if she is at least 67 at that point).”

Kron adds, “The reduction she incurred by collecting her current widow’s benefit at age 60 (28.5%) won’t carry over to a new widow’s benefit that she might be entitled to collect at some point in the future.”

