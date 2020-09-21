Ask Bob: Should I Use A Break-even Analysis to Determine Whether to Claim Social Security?

Question

I was born in 1955, so my full retirement age is 66 and two months for collecting Social Security. I have heard the argument for and against waiting until 70 in order to get the maximum amount. Assuming someone in my age bracket waited until age 70, wouldn't you have to live to your mid-80s in order for you to come out ahead for the years you deferred?

Answer

Generally the crossover point for taking benefits later versus earlier does fall in the early- to mid-80s, Jim Blankenship, author of A Social Security Owner’s Manual.

According to Blankenship, the system is set up to provide approximately the same amount of lifetime benefits at whatever age you file, assuming that you live to the average age. “However, there are a couple of factors that could compel the decision to delay filing which aren't considered in this simple analysis of benefits received at the two filing ages,” he says.

The first, says Blankenship, is that the Social Security benefit is a very valuable type of income stream, as it carries three factors that no other stream of income does: 1) it is guaranteed by the government (take that for what it's worth, of course); 2) it is adjusted for inflation year-over-year; and 3) probably the most compelling reason of all: the income is tax-preferred, at most included as 85% taxable, but could be completely tax-free depending on your circumstances.

“Maximizing this income stream is a smart financial move if you have other resources (retirement plans, pensions, etc.) to cover your income needs while you delay,” he says.

The second factor to consider, says Blankenship, is whether there are others who may rely on your Social Security benefit after your passing. Of course, this primarily refers to your spouse (and/or ex-spouse). “By delaying your Social Security benefit to the maximum age (and thus maximizing the benefit) you are maximizing any survivor benefit that would be available to your spouse upon your death,” he says. “Filing earlier sets the possible survivor benefit at a lower amount.”

One additional comment from your humble editor. Your life expectancy is nearly 18 years, which means there’s a 50% chance you could live beyond age 83. My question: Do you want to bet that you die before age 83 and after? Assuming that you are in good health, you should bet on a longer rather than shorter lifespan.