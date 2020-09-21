TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask Bob: Should I Use A Break-even Analysis to Determine Whether to Claim Social Security?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Question

I was born in 1955, so my full retirement age is 66 and two months for collecting Social Security. I have heard the argument for and against waiting until 70 in order to get the maximum amount. Assuming someone in my age bracket waited until age 70, wouldn't you have to live to your mid-80s in order for you to come out ahead for the years you deferred?

Answer

Generally the crossover point for taking benefits later versus earlier does fall in the early- to mid-80s, Jim Blankenship, author of A Social Security Owner’s Manual.

According to Blankenship, the system is set up to provide approximately the same amount of lifetime benefits at whatever age you file, assuming that you live to the average age. “However, there are a couple of factors that could compel the decision to delay filing which aren't considered in this simple analysis of benefits received at the two filing ages,” he says.

The first, says Blankenship, is that the Social Security benefit is a very valuable type of income stream, as it carries three factors that no other stream of income does: 1) it is guaranteed by the government (take that for what it's worth, of course); 2) it is adjusted for inflation year-over-year; and 3) probably the most compelling reason of all: the income is tax-preferred, at most included as 85% taxable, but could be completely tax-free depending on your circumstances.

“Maximizing this income stream is a smart financial move if you have other resources (retirement plans, pensions, etc.) to cover your income needs while you delay,” he says.

The second factor to consider, says Blankenship, is whether there are others who may rely on your Social Security benefit after your passing. Of course, this primarily refers to your spouse (and/or ex-spouse). “By delaying your Social Security benefit to the maximum age (and thus maximizing the benefit) you are maximizing any survivor benefit that would be available to your spouse upon your death,” he says. “Filing earlier sets the possible survivor benefit at a lower amount.”

One additional comment from your humble editor. Your life expectancy is nearly 18 years, which means there’s a 50% chance you could live beyond age 83. My question: Do you want to bet that you die before age 83 and after? Assuming that you are in good health, you should bet on a longer rather than shorter lifespan.

Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Outing the Great American Myth – Will Your Taxes Really Be Lower in Retirement?

Tax planning is an often ignored facet of a retirement plan. Don't confuse annual tax preparation with a long-term tax plan.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Social Security Reform: How to Keep it Solvent and Equitable

There is a broad consensus amongst most parties that Social Security, as it currently exists needs to be reformed in some manner to make it solvent in the long-term.

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: How to Invest the Fixed-income Portion of Your Portfolio

Jeffrey Levine, CPA/PFS, the director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, explains how to invest the fixed-income portion of your portfolio during this period of historically low interest rates.

Robert Powell, CFP®

by

James Smith

What to Know Before Adding Gold to your Portfolio

Consider the pros and cons of including gold in your retirement portfolio.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

by

James Smith

Cascading Beneficiary Strategy – The Best Estate Plan for Most Married IRA Owners

Many estate plans take a fixed-in-stone approach that doesn’t “flex” with changing circumstances. Consider this alternative.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Are 401(k) Loan Repayments Double Taxed?

Dennis LaVoy, a certified financial planner with Telos Financial, answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about whether 401(k) loan repayments are double-taxed?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Are 60-year-old Widows Eligible to Receive Survivors Benefits?

Donna Clements, manager of Social Security Information Services at Mercer, answers a Retirement Daily reader’s question about whether widows age 60 or older are eligible to receive Social Security benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Charitable Remainder Trusts – An Estate Preservation Tool with the SECURE Act

Offset income-tax acceleration of an inherited IRA or retirement plan with a Charitable Remainder Trust.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How Will My Working Affect My Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

Mike Piper, author of Social Security Made Simple, answers a Retirement Daily's reader's question about how a spouse's Social Security benefits will be reduced because of the earnings test.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Councils on Aging Adapt in the Age of COVID-19

Recognizing COAs support of seniors during National Senior Center Month.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor