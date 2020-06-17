Ask Bob: Should I Take a Financial Hardship Withdrawal from My Thrift Savings Plan?

I have tried several times to refinance a $70,000 loan but once they find out that I have another loan for $35,000 there is nothing they can do for me. I was thinking about using my Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) as a hardship to pay off the $35,000 loan and other bills, then try to refinance the $70,000 loan again.

It is tempting to tap TSP funds for a hardship, and it could be the right thing to do, says Stephen Zelcer, a fiduciary advisor specializing in retirement planning and federal benefits. But, there are several things to consider.