Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Ask Bob: Should I Take a Financial Hardship Withdrawal from My Thrift Savings Plan?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only

Robert Powell, CFP®

I have tried several times to refinance a $70,000 loan but once they find out that I have another loan for $35,000 there is nothing they can do for me. I was thinking about using my Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) as a hardship to pay off the $35,000 loan and other bills, then try to refinance the $70,000 loan again.

It is tempting to tap TSP funds for a hardship, and it could be the right thing to do, says Stephen Zelcer, a fiduciary advisor specializing in retirement planning and federal benefits. But, there are several things to consider.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Questions Parents Should Ask Themselves When Planning For Retirement

For many adults, financial planning is complicated by the fact that you are also helping your aging parents and raising your children, all at the same time. Here are three questions that you can ask yourself right now to help prepare for retirement.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How Much Does Social Security Increase Each Year After 62?

For every year you delay claiming Social Security past your full retirement age up to age 70, you get an 8% increase in your benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Take a COVID-19-related Distribution from My 401(k)?

If you are adversely affected by the coronavirus, you are eligible to make a coronavirus-related distribution of up to $100,000 from an eligible retirement plan

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Stop and Restart Social Security Before Full Retirement Age?

Financial adviser David Cechanowicz explains how to stop and restart Social Security benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Who Qualifies for Penalty-free Retirement Account Distributions and/or 401(k) Loans under the CARES Act?

Did you suffer adverse financial consequences because of COVID-19?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Not Your Father’s Reverse Mortgage

Monetizing housing wealth should be part of the retirement-income discussion. And reverse mortgage should be part of that discussion

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Roll Two 2020 RMDs Back into an IRA?

Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & Co., explains why it's not possible to roll two 2020 RMDs back into an IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Stocks for a Short-term Goal?

Autumn Campbell, a CFP, with The Planning Center, advises against investing in stocks for a down payment on a house.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Can Older Workers Work from Home?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Half of Retirees Pay Taxes on Social Security Benefits: Survey

Half of retirees say they paid income taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefit income for the 2019 tax year, according to a new survey by the Senior Citizens League.

Robert Powell, CFP®