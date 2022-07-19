Skip to main content
Ask Bob: How Can I Recover Underpaid Social Security Benefits?

A Retirement Daily reader has higher Social Security benefits than survivors benefits and wants to recover the underpaid income.

Question

I was told my (Social Security) benefits under my work record were more than my survivor benefits. The approximate lost income was $17,000 for 34 months. The Social Security rep suggested I appeal the 6-month retroactive $3200. Have you ever encountered a situation such as this?

Answer

Unless the Social Security Administration made an error (and you can prove they made an error), unfortunately the ability to file for retroactive benefits is limited to six months, says Matthew Allen, co-founder and CEO of Social Security Advisors. It’s based on this rule: GN 00204.030 Retroactivity for Title II Benefits which can be found on the Social Security Administration’s website.

“Having said that,” Allen adds, “if you spoke with the Social Security Administration previously and a lead was established for you in their system (known as a Protective Filing Date), it is sometimes possible to go back beyond the normal six month retroactivity period.” Allen recommends working with a professional Social Security adviser that understands the nuances of the Social Security Administration’s rules and can work with you to recover the maximum amount of retroactive benefits that you are eligible to receive.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.

