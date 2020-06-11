Retirement Daily
Ask Bob: Who Qualifies for Penalty-free Retirement Account Distributions and/or 401(k) Loans under the CARES Act?

Robert Powell, CFP®

My son has had his salary cut by 40%, but he is not furloughed nor had his hours cut. It does not look like he meets the letter of the law but can he take a 401(k) loan or distribution without the 10% penalty at age 36? He works and lives outside the U.S. for a U.S. company.

The CARES Act as written does not seem to include those who had salaries reduced as affected individuals, which seems to be a strange result, says Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & Co.

Not Your Father’s Reverse Mortgage

Monetizing housing wealth should be part of the retirement-income discussion. And reverse mortgage should be part of that discussion

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Is It Possible to Roll Two 2020 RMDs Back into an IRA?

Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & Co., explains why it's not possible to roll two 2020 RMDs back into an IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Stocks for a Short-term Goal?

Autumn Campbell, a CFP, with The Planning Center, advises against investing in stocks for a down payment on a house.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Can Older Workers Work from Home?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Half of Retirees Pay Taxes on Social Security Benefits: Survey

Half of retirees say they paid income taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefit income for the 2019 tax year, according to a new survey by the Senior Citizens League.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Suspend Your Social Security Benefit Payment

Dave Freitag, a Social Security expert with MassMutual, explains how to suspend your Social Security benefit payment.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Why Do Late Boomers Have So Little Retirement Wealth?

It's a mystery why late boomers, those ages 51-56, have so little retirement wealth.

Retirement Daily

Five Steps to Rolling Over Your 2020 (non-RMD) RMD

Retirement expert Denise Appleby explains how to roll over your retirement account's 2020 required minimum distribution

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How to File a Restricted Social Security Application

Some older Americans still qualify to file a restricted Social Security application. Do you?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Using Defined Maturity Bond ETFs for Retirement Income

Adviser Keith Whitcomb says you may need a ladder when building your retirement income portfolio.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor