Ask Bob: Who Qualifies for Penalty-free Retirement Account Distributions and/or 401(k) Loans under the CARES Act?

My son has had his salary cut by 40%, but he is not furloughed nor had his hours cut. It does not look like he meets the letter of the law but can he take a 401(k) loan or distribution without the 10% penalty at age 36? He works and lives outside the U.S. for a U.S. company.

The CARES Act as written does not seem to include those who had salaries reduced as affected individuals, which seems to be a strange result, says Sarah Brenner, an IRA expert with Ed Slott & Co.