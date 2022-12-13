Skip to main content
Ask Bob: Can a QCD Be Contributed to a DAF?

Ask Bob: Can a QCD Be Contributed to a DAF?

Our expert answers this reader's question about QCDs and DAFs.

Our expert answers this reader's question about QCDs and DAFs.

Question

Can I send my qualified charitable distribution (QCD) to a donor-advised fund (DAF)?

Answer

Simply put, no, says Allison L. Lee, attorney-at-law and director of trusts & estate content for FreeWill. “It does seem odd that not all charities qualify to receive QCD gifts but it's true,” she says. “The QCD allows a donor to pass along their RMD - or any part thereof - to an operating charity. Donor-advised funds do not meet this definition under the tax code so, therefore, like supporting organizations and private foundations, they're simply not eligible to receive QCD gifts.”

Lee adds, “It's worth pointing out that donor-advised funds can be named as the beneficiary of your traditional IRA as part of your estate planning. While this is different from making a QCD, it can offer important tax benefits as well that maximize your impact.” Specifically, donor-advised funds – a type of public charity – don't pay income tax on income from an IRA. That means 100% can be used to make a difference.

She notes, “At the end of the day unfortunately there's no single repository of eligible charities broken down by available tax benefits.” The IRS "Search for Tax Exempt Organizations" can help you access a wealth of information about any charity you may want to support (Charity Navigator and Guidestar are also reliable). “Best bet,” Lee says, “is to work with a tax or legal professional before engaging in any transaction.”

“Finally, if you're looking at a December 31, 2022, RMD deadline, you'll want to get the QCD paperwork done and submitted sooner than later,” advises Lee. During the busy end-of-year season, financial advisors and IRA custodians get incredibly busy and your best bet is to allow extra time for completion and processing if you want a transaction to qualify for the current tax year.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@thearenagroup.net

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: Can a Qualified Charitable Distribution Reduce Taxable Income and Help Avoid IRMAA?

IRS Notice 2022-53_ What You Need to Know

Our expert answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about QCDs.

Ask Bob: How Do I Avoid Taxable Income with Charitable Contributions?

Ask Bob: Social Security Benefits and Divorce

Our expert answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about qualified charitable distributions (QCDs).

Ask Bob: Taking RMDs from an Inherited IRA and Contributing to Your Own IRA

Ask Bob: IRA Withdrawal Strategies

Our expert answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about using RMDs from an inherited IRA.

Question

Can I send my qualified charitable distribution (QCD) to a donor-advised fund (DAF)?

Answer

Simply put, no, says Allison L. Lee, attorney-at-law and director of trusts & estate content for FreeWill. “It does seem odd that not all charities qualify to receive QCD gifts but it's true,” she says. “The QCD allows a donor to pass along their RMD - or any part thereof - to an operating charity. Donor-advised funds do not meet this definition under the tax code so, therefore, like supporting organizations and private foundations, they're simply not eligible to receive QCD gifts.”

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

Our expert answers this reader's question about QCDs and DAFs.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can a Qualified Charitable Distribution Be Contributed to a Donor-Advised Fund?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Member Exclusive
With federal student loan payments and interest accrual set to resume in 2023, now's the time to draft your student loan plan. Here's a step-by-step guide from our expert to get you on track.
Your Money

5 Steps for Creating Your Student Loan Strategy in 2023

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Do Capital Gains Disqualify Me From Roth IRA Contributions?

By Robert Powell, CFP
The Internal Revenue Service announced last week that the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans in 2023 has increased to $22,500, up from $20,500 for 2022.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Rising Interest Rates & Opportunities for Retirees

By Retirement Daily
When approaching retirement, it's essential to have people to support you every step of the way. Here are four tips from our expert for building that "dream team."
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Building Your Retirement Dream Team

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Business Owners Expenses Retirement Thumbnail
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Dec. 4 - 10

By Retirement Daily
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Claim Survivor Benefits From My Ex-Spouse?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Women, Divorce & Retirement: Post-Divorce Financial Planning Leads to Best Outcome

By Mary Helen Gillespie
Eric Weigel of Reimagining Retirement reflects on the nine factors to acquire and maintain wealth.
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Common Retirement Questions: Should I Convert IRA Assets into a Roth IRA?

By Mer Brown