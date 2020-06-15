Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Take a COVID-19-related Distribution from My 401(k)?

I’m 58 and have a 40% reduced income due to COVID-19 work reductions. I have a defined contribution fund for retirement. If I withdraw from this fund would I pay income tax on this withdrawal? If so, can it be spread out over several years? Would the withdrawal amount need to be repaid back into the fund?

If you are adversely affected by the coronavirus, whether as a result of you, your spouse or your dependent getting the disease; or if you are adversely affected by the pandemic from a financial perspective, you are eligible to make a coronavirus related distribution of up to $100,000 from an eligible retirement plan, says Denise Appleby, founder of Appleby Retirement Consulting.