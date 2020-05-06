Question: I took my 2020 required minimum distribution (RMD) on Jan. 2, 2020. Is there any way I can put part of it back into my IRA even though it is obviously over the 60-day limit? Is there any extension for this very unusual year?

Answer: The short answer is that it doesn’t look like you can put the money back into your retirement account because it came out before Feb. 1, says Natalie Briaud Pine, CFP, lead advisor and managing partner with BRIAUD financial advisors.