Ask Bob: Can I Contribute to an IRA/Roth IRA Using Proceeds from the Sale of a Business?
Robert Powell, CFP®
My wife sold her company in December 2018. We’re being paid on a quarterly basis for it, acting as a bank. Does that money qualify me to continue to fund an IRA? Or a Roth IRA?
There is an eligibility requirement that will make this money unlikely to qualify for a contribution, says Doug Gjerde, CFP, managing partner at Heritage Financial Partners, and an Ed Slott Elite Advisor Group member.