Individuals Can Take Up to $100,000 from Their Retirement Accounts Under the Cares Act.

Question: I’m not sure if we qualify as COVID-affected. Early this year, we purchased a home, using most of our after-tax savings for the transaction. Our “old” home is under contract, but the buyer seems to be getting cold feet because of the COVID-19 scare. If the buyers cancel, might I be able to withdraw up to $100,000 to live on till our house sells, then repay it within three years to avoid paying taxes on it? I’m 65 and retired.

Answer: According to Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting, you may take coronavirus-related distributions of up to an aggregate amount of $100,000 at any time after Jan. 1, 2020 and before Dec. 31, 2020, from eligible retirement savings accounts.