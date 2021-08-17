Ask Bob: If I was born in 1960, will my Social Security benefits be reduced?

A reader and his wife are concerned that turning 60 in 2020 will create an automatic reduction in their Social Security benefits. Social Security expert, Marcia Mantell, explains the facts.

Question

My wife and I were both born in 1960. I heard that our benefits will be reduced by about 9% for life because we turned 60 in 2020. Have you heard any updates that Congress may fix this issue?

Answer

At this time, there are no plans to make an adjustment to the Social Security calculations, says Marcia Mantell, founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., and author of “What’s the Deal with Social Security for Women?” Benefits are adjusted for wage inflation, she says, and are based on the year you turn 60. “So, those born in 1960 will have an adjustment to their past earnings based on 2020’s wage average,” Mantell explains, adding, “The concern is that overall wages may have decreased due to the pandemic and subsequent unemployment levels. It is too early to know if any action will be warranted.”

At this time, notes Mantell, there are various estimates about where the 2020 average wages will net out. “All taxable wages are included in determining the Average Wage Index (AWI). That includes wages earned by employees who pay into Social Security, those who do not (uncovered wages) and wages that exceed the taxable wage base ($142,800 in 2021). The national average wage for 2020 should be released by early November, so we still have a few months to go.”

“When this concern was first raised during 2020, several Senators and House Representatives proposed ways to make an adjustment to the law that governs the calculation for benefits,” Mantell says. “One proposal centered around making the AWI at least as high as the immediate prior year in a year where there is a decrease. Another idea was to set any decrease at -1.51%—the decrease applied in 2009 impacting those born in 1949.”

Bottom line, she says, it’s too early to know if and by how much those born in 1960 could hit a snag in their Social Security benefit calculation. “If it turns out to be as small as in 2009, there may be no action taken. If the decrease is more substantial, members of Congress may revisit last year’s proposals. Stay tuned…”

