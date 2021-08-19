Ask Bob: If I remarry, will I lose my Social Security benefits?

August 19, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

Question

I've gotten my late husband's Social Security benefits since I was 60 years old. Now I am 74. If I were to remarry, would I keep getting my late husband's benefits until I die?

Answer

Great question, says Rich Allridge, CFP®, of Allridge Wealth Management. “As you know, if you are a widow, you are generally eligible to start receiving Social Security survivor benefits as early as age 60,” he notes. “If you decide to remarry after age 60 that will not have any impact on your current benefits. Therefore, based upon your current age there would be no issues continuing to receive your late husband’s benefits.”

Allridge adds, “If you remarry and your new spouse is currently receiving Social Security, then you might want to consider applying for benefits on his record.” You might be able to increase your overall income if the amount you would receive based upon your new spouse’s record is higher than what you're currently receiving.

