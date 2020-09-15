TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterNews & CommentaryPlanning for & Living in Retirement
Search

Ask Bob: How Will My Working Affect My Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Robert Powell, CFP®

I understand that the retirement earnings test applies only to people below normal retirement age and that Social Security will withhold benefits if my earnings exceed a certain level. But does that apply to my husband's Social Security benefit as well? I've received two different answers from Social Security.

Yes, earnings beyond the annual threshold while you are younger than full retirement age or what Social Security sometimes calls normal retirement can result in withholding not only of your benefit but also the benefit that anybody else (other than an ex-spouse) is receiving on your work record, says Mike Piper, author of Social Security Made Simple.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Councils on Aging Adapt in the Age of COVID-19

Recognizing COAs support of seniors during National Senior Center Month.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: What Social Security Benefit Will My Surviving Spouse Receive?

Rob Kron, a certified financial planner and head of advisor education at Nuveen, answers a Retirement Daily reader's question survivors benefits.

Robert Powell, CFP®

4 Key Considerations when Selecting a Retirement Plan for your Small Business

For small business owners considering retirement plan options for employees, here are four key points to evaluate.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Research: The Role of IRAs in US Households’ Saving for Retirement, 2019

Most traditional IRA–owning households have a planned retirement strategy. Do you?

Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: How Does Social Security’s Earnings Test Work?

David Cechanowicz, a senior financial planner with REDW, answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about Social Security's earnings test.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How to Stay on Track to Reach Your Retirement Goals – No Matter What Storms You Encounter

Financial adviser Stein Olavsrud explains how to take a holistic approach to retirement planning to make sure you stay on track - no matter what storms you encounter.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Can a Worker Collect 50% of an Ex-Spouse’s Social Security Benefit?

Kurt Czarnowski, a principal with Czarnowski Consulting, answers a Retirement Daily reader's question about collecting a divorced spouse's Social Security benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Six Steps You Must Take to Share Critical Information with Your Family - Retirement Daily Learning Center

Bob Mauterstock, CFP, co-founder of the Online Elder Planning Specialist program at Salem State University, describes in this on-demand webinar the six steps you must take to share critical information with your family.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Two Unintended Consequences of Roth IRA Conversions

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, describes two pitfalls with Roth IRA conversions.

Robert Powell, CFP®

finStream Launches New Personal Finance-themed OTT/Streaming Platform

Features Your Life, Your Money, an Original Personal Finance Series, and curation of best-in-class videos produced by the world’s top personal finance experts

Retirement Daily