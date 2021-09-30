September 30, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Ask the Hammer: Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

Ask the Hammer: Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

Ask the Hammer: Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?
Ask the Hammer: Should I Take the Survivors Benefit or My Social Security Benefit?

Ask Bob: How Will My Spouse’s Social Security Benefits Be Affected by the GPO Rule?

A reader asks how his wife's spousal benefits will be impacted by receiving a non-covered pension. Matthew Allen explains the Government Pension Offset (GPO) rule.
Author:
Publish date:

Question:

Assuming I pass first, how will my wife’s spousal or survivor Social Security benefits be impacted by her being a teacher in California for 30 years (with no Social Security participation)? She did teach and participate in Social Security in Washington for eight years and she’s collecting Social Security on that work now.

Answer:

"Unfortunately, if your wife is receiving a non-covered pension (pension from work where she did not pay into Social Security) from her work as a teacher, the Social Security Administration will apply the Government Pension Offset (GPO) rule," Matthew Allen, co-founder of Social Security Advisors

From the Social Security Administration:

"The Government Pension Offset (GPO) adjusts Social Security spousal or widow(er) benefits for people who receive “non-covered pensions.” A non-covered pension is a pension paid by an employer that does not withhold Social Security taxes from your salary, typically, state and local governments or non-U.S. employers."

"Any survivor benefit will be reduced by two-thirds of the amount of her non-covered pension. For example, if she was supposed to receive a Social Security survivor benefit of $3,000, but she also receives a non-covered pension of $3,000, the Social Security Administration would only pay her a net Social Security survivor benefit of $1,000 ($3,000 x .334)," Allen adds. 

Editor Hannah Sammut assisted with this report.

Read More:

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io

Question:

Assuming I pass first, how will my wife’s spousal or survivor Social Security benefits be impacted by her being a teacher in California for 30 years (with no Social Security participation)? She did teach and participate in Social Security in Washington for eight years and she’s collecting Social Security on that work now.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

3 Ways to Teach Young Kids About Money
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Will My Spouse’s Social Security Benefits Be Affected by the GPO Rule?

21 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
pexels-tara-winstead-7111498
NexGen Money

4 Things to Know About Your 401(k) Plan

4 hours ago
wedding
NexGen Money

6 Things to Discuss Before Walking Down the Aisle

Sep 29, 2021
Goals-based Investing
Financial Adviser Center

Incorporating Active and Passive Strategies

Sep 28, 2021
pexels-transtudios-photography-&-video-3684780
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Will My Self-Employed Spouse Receive My Social Security Survivor Benefit?

Sep 28, 2021
Member Exclusive
pexels-creation-hill-1261909
NexGen Money

The Spousal IRA: Retirement Hope for At-Home Parents During the COVID-19 Crisis

Sep 28, 2021
Post retirement planning
Planning for & Living in Retirement

6 Proven Retirement Income Planning Strategies Beginning at Age 62

Sep 27, 2021
pexels-monstera-5273662
Your Money

Navigating Estate Planning as a Family

Sep 27, 2021
hand holding money
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round-Up 9/19-9/25

Sep 25, 2021