Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Ask Bob: How to Suspend Your Social Security Benefit Payment

Robert Powell, CFP®

What are your feelings about taking Social Security benefits early? I have enjoyed a good career as a public speaker to large corporate groups in different parts of the country. The pandemic has put a stop to all of these speaking engagements. Taking Social Security early at my age 65 is an attractive idea. What are your thoughts?

Social Security provides a safety net for situations just like yours, says Dave Freitag, a Social Security expert with MassMutual. 

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Do Late Boomers Have So Little Retirement Wealth?

It's a mystery why late boomers, those ages 51-56, have so little retirement wealth.

Retirement Daily

Five Steps to Rolling Over Your 2020 (non-RMD) RMD

Retirement expert Denise Appleby explains how to roll over your retirement account's 2020 required minimum distribution

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

by

ARYLIOA

How to File a Restricted Social Security Application

Some older Americans still qualify to file a restricted Social Security application. Do you?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Using Defined Maturity Bond ETFs for Retirement Income

Adviser Keith Whitcomb says you may need a ladder when building your retirement income portfolio.

RDGuestContributor

How to plan for a smaller Social Security check

Robert Powell, CFP®

How To Find a High Yield, Highly Rated Fixed-Rate Annuity

What's the best way to search for a high-yield, highly rated fixed-rate annuity? We discuss how to find the best-rated annuities.

Robert Powell, CFP®

What Percent of Your Retirement Portfolio Should be Invested in Stocks?

Use a time-honored rule of thumb to determine how much to invest in stocks, bonds, and cash.

Robert Powell, CFP®

6 Ways Executives Can Optimize their Retirement Benefits

How can busy executives manage their retirement? Now is the time for busy highly compensated executives to optimize their employee benefits.

RDGuestContributor

How to Plan and Pay for Long-term Care with and/or without Insurance

Learn the basics of planning and paying for long-term care in retirement with and/or without insurance.

RDGuestContributor

by

Geomguy

Roth IRAs Work Best When Tax Rates Are Rising

Financial adviser Mark Humphries, CFP, helps our reader decide whether to invest in a Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®