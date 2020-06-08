Ask Bob: How to Suspend Your Social Security Benefit Payment
Robert Powell, CFP®
What are your feelings about taking Social Security benefits early? I have enjoyed a good career as a public speaker to large corporate groups in different parts of the country. The pandemic has put a stop to all of these speaking engagements. Taking Social Security early at my age 65 is an attractive idea. What are your thoughts?
Social Security provides a safety net for situations just like yours, says Dave Freitag, a Social Security expert with MassMutual.