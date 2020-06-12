Ask Bob: Is it Possible to Stop and Restart Social Security Before Full Retirement Age?

My wife turned 62 in September 2019 and applied in January 2020 for her benefit. If she changes her mind and gives that money back before 12 months, does she have to wait until full retirement age (FRA) at 66 years and 6 month to restart? Or can she restart the benefits at any time before FRA?

Also, if after getting benefits beginning at age 70 and you continue to work, is Social Security deducted from your paycheck? Will the income generated after age 70 be counted to complete the 35 years of working? I turned 70 in September 2019 and started benefits. I’ve only worked for 18 years, so far.