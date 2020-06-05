Retirement Daily
Top Stories
Ask Bob
Social Security/Medicare
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Ask Bob: How to File a Restricted Social Security Application

Robert Powell, CFP®

Question

Can you direct me to detailed information on filing a restricted application? I was born in July 1953 and my wife (the lower income earner) was born in October 1954. I understand it allows the higher earner to begin drawing on spousal benefits while continuing to earn delayed retirement credits for my benefits? Who does the filing? Spouse or myself? When should that happen and how is that initiated?

Answer

Because you were was born before Jan. 1, 1954, you are eligible to file a restricted application for Social Security benefits, says Bruce Tannahill, director of estate and business planning at MassMutual. This allows you to receive spousal benefits based on your wife’s Social Security benefits while earning delayed retirement credits (DRCs).

For you to benefit from filing a restricted application, your wife must file for her benefits. You can then file a restricted application for spousal benefits. “However, she does not have to wait until she reaches her full retirement age (FRA) in October 2020 to file for her Social Security benefits,” says Tannahill.

Filing before then may affect her benefits in two ways, he says.

First, her benefits will be reduced because she is filing early. If she files for benefits when he turns 66 and she is 64 and 10 months, her benefits will be reduced to 92.2% of what she is entitled to receive when she turns 66. His spousal benefits, on the other hand, will not be reduced because he starts receiving them at 66.

And the second way her benefits may be affected is that working may reduce her benefits. In 2019, if she earns more than $1,470 per month after she starts receiving Social Security benefits, her benefits and his will be reduced by $1 for every $2 of earnings she makes above $1,470 each month she receives Social Security benefits. Because she will turn 66 in 2020, she will be able to earn more without having her benefits reduced. Starting in October 2020, the earnings test will not apply, regardless of how much she makes.

According to Tannahill, filing a restricted application involves the following steps:

  1. Your wife files for benefits
  2. You file a restricted application for spousal benefits only.
  3. When you reach age 70, contact Social Security and request that they lift the restriction and pay you your benefits, including the DRCs.
  4. Your wife works with Social Security to make sure her benefits are increased to half of the benefits you would have received if you had filed at age 66.

Timing

You cannot start receiving benefits under a restricted application until you are 66.

And your wife should file for benefits starting when you turn 66. Once she files, you can file your restricted application for benefits.

Note: Social Security will accept benefit applications three months before you want to start receiving benefits. 

Got questions? Get answers.

Got questions about Social Security, Medicare, retirement, taxes, estate planning, insurance, investments, or money in general? Get answers. Email Robert.Powell@maven.io. Kim McSheridan assisted with this report.

Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Steps to Rolling Over Your 2020 (non-RMD) RMD

Retirement expert Denise Appleby explains how to roll over your retirement account's 2020 required minimum distribution

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Using Defined Maturity Bond ETFs for Retirement Income

Adviser Keith Whitcomb says you may need a ladder when building your retirement income portfolio.

RDGuestContributor

How to plan for a smaller Social Security check

Robert Powell, CFP®

How To Find a High Yield, Highly Rated Fixed-Rate Annuity

What's the best way to search for a high-yield, highly rated fixed-rate annuity? We discuss how to find the best-rated annuities.

Robert Powell, CFP®

What Percent of Your Retirement Portfolio Should be Invested in Stocks?

Use a time-honored rule of thumb to determine how much to invest in stocks, bonds, and cash.

Robert Powell, CFP®

6 Ways Executives Can Optimize their Retirement Benefits

How can busy executives manage their retirement? Now is the time for busy highly compensated executives to optimize their employee benefits.

RDGuestContributor

How to Plan and Pay for Long-term Care with and/or without Insurance

Learn the basics of planning and paying for long-term care in retirement with and/or without insurance.

RDGuestContributor

by

Geomguy

Roth IRAs Work Best When Tax Rates Are Rising

Financial adviser Mark Humphries, CFP, helps our reader decide whether to invest in a Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: What's Better? Pay Down a Student Loan or Invest in a Roth IRA?

Financial planner Jay Abolofia, CFP, recommends paying down student loan debt before investing in a Roth IRA.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Retired Couples Need $325,000 to Pay for Medical Expenses

Medical expenses in retirement could be a major expense. How much money will you need to pay for medical expenses in retirement?

Robert Powell, CFP®