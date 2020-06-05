Question

Can you direct me to detailed information on filing a restricted application? I was born in July 1953 and my wife (the lower income earner) was born in October 1954. I understand it allows the higher earner to begin drawing on spousal benefits while continuing to earn delayed retirement credits for my benefits? Who does the filing? Spouse or myself? When should that happen and how is that initiated?

Answer

Because you were was born before Jan. 1, 1954, you are eligible to file a restricted application for Social Security benefits, says Bruce Tannahill, director of estate and business planning at MassMutual. This allows you to receive spousal benefits based on your wife’s Social Security benefits while earning delayed retirement credits (DRCs).

For you to benefit from filing a restricted application, your wife must file for her benefits. You can then file a restricted application for spousal benefits. “However, she does not have to wait until she reaches her full retirement age (FRA) in October 2020 to file for her Social Security benefits,” says Tannahill.

Filing before then may affect her benefits in two ways, he says.

First, her benefits will be reduced because she is filing early. If she files for benefits when he turns 66 and she is 64 and 10 months, her benefits will be reduced to 92.2% of what she is entitled to receive when she turns 66. His spousal benefits, on the other hand, will not be reduced because he starts receiving them at 66.

And the second way her benefits may be affected is that working may reduce her benefits. In 2019, if she earns more than $1,470 per month after she starts receiving Social Security benefits, her benefits and his will be reduced by $1 for every $2 of earnings she makes above $1,470 each month she receives Social Security benefits. Because she will turn 66 in 2020, she will be able to earn more without having her benefits reduced. Starting in October 2020, the earnings test will not apply, regardless of how much she makes.

According to Tannahill, filing a restricted application involves the following steps:

Your wife files for benefits You file a restricted application for spousal benefits only. When you reach age 70, contact Social Security and request that they lift the restriction and pay you your benefits, including the DRCs. Your wife works with Social Security to make sure her benefits are increased to half of the benefits you would have received if you had filed at age 66.

Timing

You cannot start receiving benefits under a restricted application until you are 66.

And your wife should file for benefits starting when you turn 66. Once she files, you can file your restricted application for benefits.

Note: Social Security will accept benefit applications three months before you want to start receiving benefits.

Got questions? Get answers.

Got questions about Social Security, Medicare, retirement, taxes, estate planning, insurance, investments, or money in general? Get answers. Email Robert.Powell@maven.io. Kim McSheridan assisted with this report.