Ask Bob: How to Break a Social Security Logjam

I need some serious help. I was approved for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) May 2020, and I called to find out if I needed to keep Medicare since I had private insurance through my wife on the Marketplace.

I was told by a Social Security customer service representative that I did not need to keep it, and was sent a form to fill out to deny the coverage. I did this and included all my insurance info on it. On July 6, I get a call from the Marketplace stating that I am not allowed to hold a Marketplace plan since I am eligible for Medicare.