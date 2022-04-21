Question

Much of the information on Roth conversions is about timing in early retirement, tax rates at that time, and then tax rates when RMDs, and perhaps when delayed Social Security, kicks in. The typical advice is do Roth conversions to fill lower brackets than one will be in later. But can it make sense to fill up the same bracket? Leaving out that tax rates may go up in 2026, and recognizing it would be a no-brainer to fill up the 12% bracket in this scenario, does it make sense to fill up the 22-24% bracket now if that is the bracket I will be in later?

Great question, says Curtis L. Stowers, PhD, CFP®, president of F5 Financial. “While I’d love to provide you with a ‘closed form’ solution, there are too many variables to say ‘always’ or ‘never’.” Stowers provides several options for the reader to consider when filling up a tax bracket:

Converting to the Roth is mathematically equivalent to keeping it in the IRA and taking the funds at the later point in time IF you are in the same tax bracket in the future AND you keep the identical investments under both circumstances. So, if you REALLY are in the same bracket “later,” it’s a wash.

Folks who are getting this “in depth” into planning are often very conscientious, and, as a result, have MORE assets in the future than they anticipate. If that’s the case, there is a higher probability that you’ll “bump up” into the next tax bracket and it could be beneficial to do the conversion now.

You need to look at your legacy planning/estate planning. While you may pay the “same” now or later, your heirs, i.e., the IRA beneficiaries, may be in a HIGHER tax bracket than you are currently. In cases such as this, “pre-paying” the tax – painful as it can be – can actually save on the tax impact. Conversely, if your heirs are in a lower tax bracket OR are a non-profit entity, you would NOT want to prepay the taxes.

Related to the above, if you happen to be worried about the RMD and tax impact, you may want to evaluate how you handle your charitable contributions. You can leverage a qualified charitable distribution (QCD) for up to $100,000 per individual per year. QCD’s count against your RMD and are a great way to get funds to a non-profit in a very tax advantageous manner. The nice thing here is that you can essentially “get the deduction” even if you do not itemize as the QCD will reduce your income directly versus the deduction applying indirectly.

