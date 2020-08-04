Ask Bob: How Much Social Security Do Divorced Spouses Receive?

I was married for 21 years and am currently unmarried. I was born in 1961. My ex-husband is six years my junior. Am I able to claim Social Security benefits at age 62, on my own, then when I turn 67 claim on my ex-husband's Social Security benefit?

His income was much higher. Also, if I do decide to claim my own benefits at 62, do I lose the right to claim on my ex-husband's Social Security benefits, or do I get both my Social Security benefits and my ex-husband's Social Security benefits too?