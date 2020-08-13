Ask Bob: How is My Social Security Benefit Calculated?

I read recently that Social Security calculates my benefit by “taking my highest 35 years of earnings, and my age.” Taking them and doing what? What is the calculation?

I’m 60, and thinking of working till 70 to maximize my Social Security benefit, but not sure I can make it to 70. My concern would be the calculation, as I am earning more now than ever in my career and I don’t want to damage the benefit calculation if I were to stop work at 65 or so, but wait till 70 to collect Social Security. Can you help me understand this calculation?