Ask Bob: How Does Social Security Calculate Spousal Benefits?

Is the spousal benefit that is based on the other spouse's higher earnings and full retirement age (FRA) re-calculated for increases over time due to COLA?

My wife is seven years younger than me and my benefit at full retirement age (FRA) of 66 in 2013 would have increased over the years due to COLA. I deferred benefits until age 70½ and realize my current benefit starting age 70½ will not be the basis for her spousal benefit when she turns 66 next year. My benefit at FRA of 66 in 2013 was $2,533. I anticipate that she will get one-half ($1266.50) unless this figure is adjusted upward due to COLA increases since 2013.