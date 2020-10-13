Ask Bob: How Do Social Security Totalization Agreements Work?

Before I immigrated to the United States, I worked for over a decade in Europe. Not a government job, nor non-profit. When I turned 65, I received a notification telling me that I had enough credits for about $300 per month in benefits. I was thrilled. However, the Social Security Administration informed me that this amount would be deducted from my benefits in this country because it constituted "double-dipping."

Wait a moment: I worked and paid taxes in my home country, where I resided for 30 years, and am a citizen of that country. It's not as if I am an American who goes overseas for a temporary job! If I qualify for benefits from my home country - benefits I worked for - why would the U.S. government forbid me to accept the money? It does not come out of U.S. funds! This all happened before I even contemplated coming to the States! How do you explain this?