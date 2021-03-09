Ask Bob: How Do I Start a Social Security Disability Claim?

Question

Is there any problem calling or starting the process online about Social Security disability? Do they notify your employer you've started the process?

Answer

You can absolutely start the disability application process online or by phone, says Jason Siperstein, CFA, CFP®, RMA® and president of Eliot Rose Wealth Management. “In fact, this is probably the easiest route”, he says. “This way you do not need to wait to schedule an appointment and also avoid potential COVID-19 exposure.”

To complete your application, Siperstein says you will need to mail documents to verify your identity. “While the Social Security Administration does accept some photocopies, they also require some original documents such as your birth certificate,” he notes. “If you do not feel comfortable putting your birth certificate in the mail, you can bring it to your local Social Security office.”

“The most important question that the disability examiner needs to answer is whether or not your disability impacts your ability to work relative to your work history,” Siperstein says. “Therefore, there may be some contact with your employer or former employers by the disability examiners. I wouldn’t let this stress you out - they only do this to verify your claim.”

