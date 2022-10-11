Skip to main content
Ask Bob: How Do I Find a Company that Issues Fixed Index Annuities?

Ask Bob: How Do I Find a Company that Issues Fixed Index Annuities?

Our expert provides advice on finding a bank or insurance company issuing fixed index annuities.

Our expert provides advice on finding a bank or insurance company issuing fixed index annuities.

Question

Have you any recommendations/suggestions for a bank or insurance company that issues fixed index annuities?

Answer

I really don’t recommend specific companies, says Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, but I would recommend dealing with an independent advisor who has access to literally thousands of annuities. Says Hegna, “I do think advisors today should use software (like Annuities Genius or CANNEX). These programs will sort through those thousands of annuities and will narrow them down based on age, sex, income vs growth, fee vs no fee, company rating, etc.“

As an example, he says, if a 60-year-old male wants income starting in five years, wants no fees, wants a company rated at least A by A.M. Best, the program would list the top 10 or 25 annuities that best fit those inputs.

Hegna adds that consumers should look for a fiduciary who specializes in retirement income. “If the advisor says they don’t like annuities - stay away from that advisor. A true fiduciary will not limit product solutions,” he says.

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Rober.Powell@maven.io

More Ask Bob:

Question

Have you any recommendations/suggestions for a bank or insurance company that issues fixed index annuities?

Answer

I really don’t recommend specific companies, says Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, but I would recommend dealing with an independent advisor who has access to literally thousands of annuities. Says Hegna, “I do think advisors today should use software (like Annuities Genius or CANNEX). These programs will sort through those thousands of annuities and will narrow them down based on age, sex, income vs growth, fee vs no fee, company rating, etc.“

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

ask bob
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Do I Find a Company that Issues Fixed Index Annuities?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Member Exclusive
Martin Shenkman of Shenkman Law explains the changes to make to your estate plan because of COVID-19.
News & Commentary

Will Survivors of the First Year of the Pandemic Have Lower Mortality?

By Retirement Daily
Trustee
Your Money

Should You Name Your Adult Child as a Co-Trustee?

By Allison L. Lee
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386322
Your Money

How to Create Your First Financial Budget

By Ariana Ottrando
Invest in Financial Windfall
Your Money

How to Invest a Financial Windfall

By Mark Colgan
Potential Tax Traps of the SECURE Act
News & Commentary

IRS Notice 2022-53 and RMD Penalties for Designated Beneficiaries

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-ana-stroffek-13781885
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Oct 2 - 8

By Retirement Daily
Student Debt Relief Options
NexGen Money

Navigating Student Debt Relief Options

By Becca Craig
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386421
News & Commentary

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

By Retirement Daily