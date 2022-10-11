Question

Have you any recommendations/suggestions for a bank or insurance company that issues fixed index annuities?

Answer

I really don’t recommend specific companies, says Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL, but I would recommend dealing with an independent advisor who has access to literally thousands of annuities. Says Hegna, “I do think advisors today should use software (like Annuities Genius or CANNEX). These programs will sort through those thousands of annuities and will narrow them down based on age, sex, income vs growth, fee vs no fee, company rating, etc.“

As an example, he says, if a 60-year-old male wants income starting in five years, wants no fees, wants a company rated at least A by A.M. Best, the program would list the top 10 or 25 annuities that best fit those inputs.

Hegna adds that consumers should look for a fiduciary who specializes in retirement income. “If the advisor says they don’t like annuities - stay away from that advisor. A true fiduciary will not limit product solutions,” he says.

