Ask Bob: Does my age impact my Social Security spousal benefit amount?

A reader is trying to plan for retirement following her husband's death and is wondering if she needs to wait for her full retirement age before claiming.

Question

My husband was 64 when he died in 2020, and had not claimed any Social Security benefits prior to his death. I just turned 64 in June 2021 and will work full time at least one more year, maybe longer. I have not claimed any Social Security benefits. His income was much larger than mine.

I called Social Security to try and find out what my future benefits will be from my husband’s account and was told they can’t give me that information, and the only way to know the amount is to file for benefits. I am not ready to file, but want the information for financial planning and aid in deciding when to retire and when to claim benefits.

I have looked online and not found the information. I have set up a phone appointment with Social Security to see if talking to someone else will provide more answers.

Some of my general questions are:

1. Do I need to wait until FRA (full retirement age) to claim survivors/widow benefits?

2. Does the amount I will receive from his account increase if I wait until I am older to claim, like it would if I was claiming on my earnings? Or is it a flat rate of 83% of his earnings?

3. Do these policies vary state by state or are they consistent in the United States?

Answer

Kaleb Paddock, CFP®, Ten Talents Financial Planning, LLC, says, no, you don’t need to wait until FRA to claim survivor benefits. “However,”, he adds, “claiming survivor benefits before FRA will reduce the monthly benefit amount you receive, i.e., if your husband’s PIA (primary insurance amount) was $3,000 per month, then if you claim survivor benefits ASAP you would receive a lower benefit amount.”

“While you could experience COLAs (cost of living adjustments) on his PIA value, you don’t receive a benefit increase on his PIA after reaching your own FRA,” explains Paddock. If his PIA is $3,000/month this is the maximum survivor benefit, plus COLAs, if applicable. Paddock adds, “While I don’t know where you are getting 83%, you would receive less than your husband’s PIA amount if you claim survivor benefits before your own FRA.”

And, Paddock says, the policies do NOT vary from state to state as Social Security is a federal program, not a state program.

