My husband married his ex-wife in 1972 and they divorced in 1987. We have been married since 1998. My husband is 67. His ex-wife just passed away. She was 67. My question: Can my husband receive his ex-wife's Social Security benefits? We are totally confused about this process. Can you please tell us our next steps? Thank you for your assistance.

It can be confusing to determine whether ex-spouses who have remarried can receive Social Security survivors benefits based upon an ex-spouse’s work record, according to Bob Rall, a certified financial planner with Rall Capital Management.