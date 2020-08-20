TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicareLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNews & Commentary
Search

Ask Bob: Can an Ex-Husband Receive Social Security’s Survivors Benefits?

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Robert Powell, CFP®

My husband married his ex-wife in 1972 and they divorced in 1987. We have been married since 1998. My husband is 67. His ex-wife just passed away. She was 67. My question: Can my husband receive his ex-wife's Social Security benefits? We are totally confused about this process. Can you please tell us our next steps? Thank you for your assistance.

It can be confusing to determine whether ex-spouses who have remarried can receive Social Security survivors benefits based upon an ex-spouse’s work record, according to Bob Rall, a certified financial planner with Rall Capital Management.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Ask Bob

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are You Losing Money because of Poor Tax Planning?

Investments, healthcare needs, and other financial strategies need to be monitored and tweaked regularly. Give your tax strategies the same attention.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

The Four Ingredients to Living Well in the New Retirement

Retirement expert Ken Dychtwald discusses in this Retirement Daily video the key findings from an Age Wave and Edward Jones study.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Don’t Qualify for a Coronavirus-Related Distribution? There’s Always 72(t)

Don't qualify for the CRD tax break? There’s another strategy you can use to avoid tax penalties on premature distributions from retirement plans this year.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Working Longer Solves (Almost) Everything

Researchers find a correlation between employment, social engagement and longevity

Robert Powell, CFP®

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Uncovering Social Security's Secrets

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar, Marcia Mantell, RMA, discusses four topics that will help you lay the groundwork for the decisions you ultimately have to make about your Social Security.

Robert Powell, CFP®

How Much Can You Spend In Retirement?

Is the 4% rule for generating income in retirement right for you?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

The Effect of Fee Disclosures on 401(K) Investment Allocations

Researchers show that salient fee and performance information can mitigate participants' inertia in retirement plans.

Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: How Does Social Security Calculate Spousal Benefits?

The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.

Robert Powell, CFP®

What are the Social Security and Medicare Predictions for 2021?

What do the Social Security and Medicare Trustees' updated reports say about the trust fund status for these two programs?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How is My Social Security Benefit Calculated?

Calculating the Social Security benefit takes three steps: Calculating your average earnings over your lifetime; then calculating your Primary Insurance Amount (PIA); and finally calculating your actual Social Security benefit, based on your age when filing.

Robert Powell, CFP®