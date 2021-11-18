Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Uncovering Social Security Secrets

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Uncovering Social Security Secrets

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Uncovering Social Security Secrets
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Uncovering Social Security Secrets
Publish date:

Ask Bob: Do I Qualify For a TSP Hardship Withdrawal?

To qualify for a hardship withdrawal, a thrift savings plan participant must have an immediate and significant financial need that necessitates a distribution from his or her TSP account.
Author:

Question

My wife and I started a business, but due to COVID-19, materials and construction prices dramatically increasing, and permitting delays, we have not been able to open the business in the original time frame planned for. As a result, we will very quickly find ourselves unable to pay all of our bills as the money we had saved has been used for the business. This is the last month we can pay our monthly bills. Our only option left is a thrift savings plan (TSP) hardship withdrawal to draw down the debt.

The question I have is would this qualify for a hardship loan, or do we have to start missing debt payments first? We don't want to miss payments and we don't want our credit affected negatively.

Answer

Yes, this situation would qualify for a TSP hardship withdrawal, says Stephen Zelcer, a fiduciary advisor specializing in retirement planning and federal benefits. See here: https://www.tsp.gov/bulletins/19-9/

"To qualify for a hardship withdrawal, the participant must have an immediate and significant financial need that necessitates a distribution from his or her TSP account. The need must arise out of either a recurring negative monthly cash flow situation, medical expenses, legal expenses for separation or divorce, or personal casualty loss. Hardship requests cannot be taken for expenses already paid or those that are reimbursable."

Since you have a recurring negative cash flow, you would qualify. “But then we have to ask whether you should do a hardship withdrawal,” Zelcer cautions.

If you are under age 59 1/2, your TSP distribution will be subject to a 10% penalty, you will owe income tax on such a distribution, and the TSP has a mandatory 10% tax withholding (you may owe more than 10%). “So, off the bat, you will receive at least 20% less than you think,” he says.

Do you have any home equity you can tap into? Do you have other assets that you can divest? Do you have any potential investors who can provide a cash infusion?

“And,” Zelcer notes, “before you entertain pouring any additional money into this business, you should definitely have a business plan that tries to measure how viable your venture is. I'm a big fan of the entrepreneurial spirit, but if an honest business projection shows that the business will barely keep its head above water, you may need to pull the plug and cut your losses - or re-strategize the whole thing. I wouldn't want to reach a financial point-of-no-return.”

“Ultimately, if you are driven to make the sacrifices needed to make this venture a success, then push and flex. You may be blessed with success and you may become a source of income to future employees which, in turn, will cause your blessings to compound and flourish.” Many businesses struggle to get off the ground, and it may take time before your business flourishes, he says, adding, “I hope you persevere.”

“I'm sorry to hear about this situation. I've seen it before. It's stressful,” says Zelcer. “In general, I encourage people to diversify their income by having a side business investment. It's good for them, and it's good for the economy.” 

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io. 

Question

My wife and I started a business, but due to COVID-19, materials and construction prices dramatically increasing, and permitting delays, we have not been able to open the business in the original time frame planned for. As a result, we will very quickly find ourselves unable to pay all of our bills as the money we had saved has been used for the business. This is the last month we can pay our monthly bills. Our only option left is a thrift savings plan (TSP) hardship withdrawal to draw down the debt.

Member Exclusive

Get Access to Our Exclusive Content

To qualify for a hardship withdrawal, a thrift savings plan participant must have an immediate and significant financial need that necessitates a distribution from his or her TSP account.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Do I Qualify For a TSP Hardship Withdrawal?

2 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Retirement is changing
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Lessons from Pandemic Retirees

4 hours ago
pexels-liza-summer-6348119
Your Money

Time is Running Out: RMDs and QDCs, Explained

21 hours ago
Ask Bob: Marketplace Health Subsidies
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Five Steps to Take when Illness Interrupts Your Retirement Planning

Nov 17, 2021
social security and taxes
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Do I Boost My Social Security Benefit?

Nov 16, 2021
Member Exclusive
Ask Bob: Kids and the Gig Economy
NexGen Money

The Problem with Kids’ Allowances (And What to Do Instead)

Nov 16, 2021
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are the 2021 Charitable Deductions for Non-Itemizers?

Nov 15, 2021
Why I Hate the FIRE Movement
Planning for & Living in Retirement

The Opposite of F.I.R.E.: Personal Finance for Those Who Enjoy Their Career

Nov 15, 2021
pexels-designecologist-1389460
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup 11/8-11/13

Nov 13, 2021