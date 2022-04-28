Ask Bob: Why Can't I Deposit My RMD into My Roth IRA?

Question

My first required minimum distribution (RMD) is due this year. I am aware of the IRS regulation prohibiting an RMD from being channeled (sent/diverted/converted) into my Roth IRA. My question is why does the IRS prohibit the channeling of the RMD since the full amount of the RMD, once it leaves the IRA, is taxable?

Answer

It is not the IRS, but Congress that says that an RMD cannot be converted, says Sarah Brenner, JD, director of Retirement Education at Ed Slott and Company, LLC. It does seem like a strange rule but it is in the tax code. “Technically, tax law considers a conversion to be a rollover,” says Brenner. “An RMD is not eligible for rollover so, therefore, it can’t be converted.”

“To makes things even more tricky,” Brenner explains, “the first-money-out rule says that the first money you take out from an IRA in a year when you must take an RMD is considered to be the RMD. Your RMD for the year is ineligible to be converted and it also must be taken before you convert any of your IRA funds.”

The reader was still confused and asked, “So I'm trying to find out what is the rational basis, if one exists, as to why Congress, or the IRS, prohibits a taxpayer from converting the net balance of an RMD, once the tax on the RMD has been paid. It would be appreciated if the responding party would advise if the regulation prohibiting the conversion/rollover of the untaxed portion of the RMD has ever been challenged, and if so, what was the outcome.”

Brenner responded, “Unfortunately, the tax code is full of rules that seem arbitrary or just don’t make sense! It is often hard to identify a rationale behind them. I would say you could put this rule in that category. The tax code says that to be eligible for conversion, funds must be eligible for rollover. RMDs are not eligible for rollover so they are not eligible to be converted. I have never seen a court case challenging this particular rule but I have seen other ones challenging rules that taxpayers have found to be arbitrary. Courts sometimes agree that the rules make no sense but say they must enforce them anyway.”

(Editor’s note: This is a nuanced transaction for a taxpayer who might be thinking that once the RMD is in their bank account, it's just like all the other money there, i.e., taxes have been paid, why can't I just move it to my Roth? Here’s why.

A Roth conversion is a movement of funds from your traditional IRA to your Roth IRA. For this reader, once he’s taken his RMD from his traditional IRA, he can take additional money from the IRA and deposit it into his Roth IRA. He’ll pay taxes on that additional amount. Here’s an example:

RMD - $10,000. Conversion - $15,000. Income tax will be levied on the entire $25,000. He can deposit $15,000 into his Roth.

A Roth IRA contribution can only be made if you have earned income, and only for the amount of earned income you receive (as long as you don't exceed a certain income level) or the maximum contribution amount, whichever is lower. Here’s an example:

RMD - $10,000. Earned income - $20,000. Income tax will be paid on $30,000. The reader can contribute any amount up to $7,000 to his Roth IRA because he had earned income of at least the amount contributed and not in excess of the limits set by the IRS.

You can read more details on traditional and Roth IRA contributions here.)

Got questions? Get answers!

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.