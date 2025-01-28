Confused about dental, vision and hearing coverage in retirement? This guide explains Medicare's role, shopping for plans and finding the best options for your needs.

By Marcia Mantell

Question:

How do I shop for insurance coverage on dental, hearing and vision in retirement? It’s an issue for us and probably others because my employer offers nothing beyond a little COBRA, Medicare doesn’t cover it and we’re leaning towards Medi-gap and not Medicare Advantage.

Answer:

Marcia Mantell, RMA®, NSSA®, founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., provides a mini-tutorial on Medicare and how to determine if additional coverage, beyond medical care and prescription drugs, are worth paying for and how to find what will work for you.

Do You Really Need Coverage?

Perhaps the questions to ask are, “Why would you need (or want) coverage for dental, vision or hearing once on Medicare? And is there any real value in paying for an insurance-like product that isn’t insurance?”

What you’ve been receiving in employer benefits are simply cost-sharing arrangements that are capped at a predetermined dollar amount. Medicare Part C plans (Medicare Advantage) work the same way. The assumption is you are getting a great deal for “free” when in fact, the health insurers need to use the premiums they receive from the federal government to help members cover more health care services than allowed under Original Medicare.

In general, you’ll find:

Dental plans provide between $1,000 and $1,500 total value each year. But would you use that amount in dental care each year?

Vision plans offer $150 per year toward eyewear or contacts. But if you wear progressives or need multiple pairs of glasses, you likely pay $800 to $1,500 per year.

Hearing plans seem more generous, often offering about $700 every two years for hearing aids. But that only helps if you need the least expensive and least sophisticated types of hearing aids. Not the $7,900 per pair with links to your smartphone.

These plans typically pay for routine preventive visits. So you’ll find some savings there. But will the monthly premiums be more than your routine checkups?

Importantly, in each of these cost-sharing plans, you must use providers in the associated network. The networks may be quite broad, as with VSP and EyeMed. Or too narrow and you find your preferred dentist doesn’t take your plan.

Medicare Pays for Selected Situations

If you need dental or eye surgery at some point during retirement, it may be that Medicare Parts A and/or B will cover all or most of the procedure. The Medicare law specifically prohibits Medicare from paying for routine dental, vision and hearing care. But surgeries fall under Medicare.

For example, if you need cataract surgery, certain types of procedures are covered under Medicare Part A. Or, if you are admitted to the hospital for inpatient dental surgery because of the complexity of the surgery, that is generally covered by Medicare. Other dental procedures are often covered when required before other major surgeries such as a heart valve replacement or if you have a mouth infection that needs to be cleared up before chemotherapy begins.

When you consider your budget for dental, vision and hearing, keep in mind you may have more expenses to cover for routine care and other typical health maintenance. But Medicare still pays for most major surgeries.

How to Shop for Dental Plans

The key when shopping for dental plans is to do the math. You want to determine if you should find some kind of dental coverage. You can add dental coverage at any time during your Medicare years. Many of the same insurance companies offering Medigaps have recently started offering separate or integrated dental plans.

These five key steps should help in your research and assessment:

Talk to your dentist. Ask what they suggest about buying coverage or if they have a discount plan. Check which dental plans they accept. Check AARP’s dental plans offered with Delta Dental. There are options in each state, but the benefits and costs are state-specific. Check your Medigap insurer’s website or call them. The insurance company you already have a plan with may also have a dental add-on option. Search the plans offered directly by Delta Dental on their website. Enter your zip code to see if any options are available. Create a spreadsheet or comparison table. You’ll quickly see how much you’ll pay in premiums and copays versus the maximum annual benefit. Unless you need major dental work, the math might not work out.

The monthly premiums for 2025 typically run from about $25/month for an individual to about $75/month. The low premium plans only cover basic routine care. High premium plans offer coverage for crowns, implants and other major dental needs, but only up to a maximum of $2,000.

Shopping for Vision Plans is More Straightforward

When it comes to vision plans, there are only two major players today: VSP and EyeMed. There may be other discount plans offered by your ophthalmologist or by a private insurer, but VSP and EyeMed are widely accepted and the most common. AARP offers a vision plan and discounts through VSP.

You do not need to add a vision plan to your health insurance “package” right when you enter Medicare. You can add it later in retirement if you find a plan that has a good cost-benefit for you.

Premiums fall between about $13/month per person to about $26/month for 2025. Plans with the higher premiums get somewhat better discounts on various eye services. It looks like those who wear progressive lenses get the biggest benefit from these plans. Otherwise, you may get a small savings and will need to determine if it’s worth it.

The key here is to set up a spreadsheet and compare costs and benefits. Make sure you aren’t paying premiums of over $300/year for a $200 annual checkup.

Deciding on Hearing Coverage is More of a Wildcard

Whether to get a hearing plan depends on the level of hearing loss you have and what device options are available to improve your hearing. There are many different kinds of hearing aids, levels of coverage and places to buy:

Over-the-counter hearing aids became available in 2022.

You may have seen the new ads for Apple AirPods with hearing amplification.

Amazon has pages and pages of different devices available at a wide range of price points.

Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids offer the wearer many options for different environments (quiet places vs. restaurants, for example).

You may find it most helpful to break your research into two “buckets.” First, research the various types of hearing aids available, what they look like and how they work. Then, meet with a hearing specialist to assess your level of hearing loss and ask for their recommendations.

Finding the right combination of price vs. comfort vs. function will take some trial and error. And what works now may not work five years from now as your hearing continues to change. Some thoughts to get started:

You might find the best place to start your research at AARP. They offer discounts through UnitedHealthcare’s hearing network and work with many different providers.

They offer discounts through UnitedHealthcare’s hearing network and work with many different providers. Forbes Health lists top hearing aid providers for 2024.

Take a look on Amazon.com to see the wide scope of options out there.

Schedule a no-cost appointment at Costco, Walmart or other retailers to get an initial assessment of your hearing situation. Then, look into the best solution for you at that time.

Going Forward

There are significant changes in health plans for those on Medicare each year. More Medigap insurers are offering dental plans, and some are adding vision programs. EyeMed and VSP expand their networks. If you don’t find something that works this year, check back over the years. And stay tuned for any new legislation from Congress that expands Medicare’s coverage options to include dental, vision and hearing.

About the author: Marcia Mantell

Marcia Mantell is the founder and president of Mantell Retirement Consulting, Inc., a retirement business and education company. She’s author of “What’s the Deal with Retirement Planning for Women,” “What’s the Deal with Social Security for Women,” “Cookin’ Up Your Retirement Plan,” “Creating Your Medicare Recipe,” and blogs at BoomerRetirementBriefs.com.